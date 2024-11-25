JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 74,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 35,594 shares.The stock last traded at $105.08 and had previously closed at $103.59.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after buying an additional 14,899 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

