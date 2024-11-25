Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% during the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 400.0% in the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $155.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.32. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The company has a market capitalization of $373.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.78%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 22.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

