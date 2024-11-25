Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,385,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 7,704,908 shares.The stock last traded at $7.48 and had previously closed at $7.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JOBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Joby Aviation from $10.50 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on JOBY

Joby Aviation Trading Up 15.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.97.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 42,844.57%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $1,212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,674,274 shares in the company, valued at $158,470,228.90. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $33,632.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,132.28. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 527,778 shares of company stock worth $2,683,104. 32.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,659,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,012 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 193,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 88,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.