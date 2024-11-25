JMP Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Price

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.78% from the stock’s current price.

CZR has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “negative” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

Shares of CZR stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.57. The company had a trading volume of 255,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,025. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.35. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 2.96.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,609,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,151 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 340.0% during the first quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,228,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 35.4% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,799,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,651,000 after buying an additional 1,515,763 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $61,890,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6,568.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,439,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,318 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

