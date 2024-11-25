Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,870 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 68.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ITUB. UBS Group cut Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Itaú Unibanco from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Itaú Unibanco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.