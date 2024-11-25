iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 631,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,753,000 after buying an additional 33,008 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $676,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $394.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.82. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $287.27 and a 52 week high of $400.85. The company has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

