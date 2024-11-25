iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) is DRW Securities LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 603.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344,192 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.5% of DRW Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.67% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $125,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,010 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,805,000 after buying an additional 3,270,493 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $74,532,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,822,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,447,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after buying an additional 324,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $43.28 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

