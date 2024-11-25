iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6,911.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 24,536 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,126.5% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWX stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.14. 41,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,073. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day moving average is $54.57.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

