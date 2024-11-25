iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $132.42 and last traded at $132.33, with a volume of 2010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.23.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.14.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

