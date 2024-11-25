iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $132.86 and last traded at $132.86, with a volume of 4606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.65.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.13 and a 200 day moving average of $121.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $108,553,000. University of Maryland Foundation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,623,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,215,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,870,000 after purchasing an additional 66,636 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 915,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,021,000 after purchasing an additional 56,614 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

