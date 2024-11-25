iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,213,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 117,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,846,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.01 on Monday, reaching $67.85. 1,086,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,052,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.67 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day moving average of $60.87.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

