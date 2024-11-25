iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $603.71 and last traded at $603.41, with a volume of 138235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $598.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $517.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $582.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

