iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.63 and last traded at $64.63, with a volume of 1117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.26.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 35,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

