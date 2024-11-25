iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.01 and last traded at $72.01, with a volume of 671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.65.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

