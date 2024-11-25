Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Given “Buy” Rating at D. Boral Capital

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Invivyd from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Invivyd to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invivyd from $9.50 to $3.55 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.89.

Shares of IVVD opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Invivyd has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $83.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Invivyd by 68.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Invivyd by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 25,201 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invivyd in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Invivyd by 4,434.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 82,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

