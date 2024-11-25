Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.30 and last traded at $49.21, with a volume of 20713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.29.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $88,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at $224,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

