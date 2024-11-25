Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to Issue $1.04 Quarterly Dividend

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 25th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share by the software maker on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

Intuit has increased its dividend by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Intuit has a payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Intuit to earn $16.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

INTU traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $634.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,931,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,354. The company has a market cap of $177.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $634.81 and a 200 day moving average of $631.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Intuit has a 1 year low of $557.29 and a 1 year high of $714.78.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total transaction of $2,469,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,010.56. This trade represents a 89.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total value of $19,372,935.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at $33,427,129.68. This trade represents a 36.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $35,200,125. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $737.44.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

