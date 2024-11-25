Insider Selling: Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Sells 7,280 Shares of Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) Director Stephen J. Schmidt sold 7,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $111,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,996.52. This trade represents a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Waterstone Financial Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of WSBF stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $305.85 million, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $16.86.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Institutional Trading of Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

