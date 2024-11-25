Insider Selling: Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Sells 7,280 Shares of Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) Director Stephen J. Schmidt sold 7,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $111,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,996.52. This trade represents a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Waterstone Financial Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of WSBF stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $305.85 million, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $16.86.
Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 82.19%.
Institutional Trading of Waterstone Financial
Waterstone Financial Company Profile
Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.
