Insider Selling: Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,700. The trade was a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vericel Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.62. The stock had a trading volume of 588,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,077. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 977.17 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $47.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Vericel had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $57.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 145.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 66,082 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 26.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vericel by 214.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 587,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 400,667 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vericel in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.14.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Further Reading

