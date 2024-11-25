Insider Selling: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) CAO Sells 1,094 Shares of Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $76,109.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian J. Wendling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVA opened at $70.46 on Monday. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLYVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,413,000 after acquiring an additional 45,325 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Liberty Live Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Liberty Live Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 215,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after buying an additional 85,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Liberty Live Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Liberty Live Group by 6,756.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

