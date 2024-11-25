Insider Selling: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) CAO Sells 1,094 Shares of Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $76,109.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Brian J. Wendling also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 20th, Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80.
Liberty Live Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVA opened at $70.46 on Monday. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.38.
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
