Insider Selling: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Insider Sells $2,052,112.95 in Stock

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 49,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $2,052,112.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,504.60. This trade represents a 35.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.23. The company had a trading volume of 453,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,827. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on HGV shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HGV

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,546,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,250,000 after buying an additional 77,934 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 50,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.0% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 32,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.