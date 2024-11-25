Insider Selling: Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) SVP Sells 16,435 Shares of Stock

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. This trade represents a 18.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CTRA opened at $27.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

Get Our Latest Report on Coterra Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 98.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.