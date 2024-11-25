Insider Buying: Microba Life Sciences Limited (ASX:MAP) Insider Acquires A$33,600.00 in Stock

Microba Life Sciences Limited (ASX:MAP – Get Free Report) insider Ian Frazer purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,600.00 ($21,960.78).
Microba Life Sciences Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.
Microba Life Sciences Company Profile
