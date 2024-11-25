Insider Buying: Microba Life Sciences Limited (ASX:MAP) Insider Acquires A$33,600.00 in Stock

Microba Life Sciences Limited (ASX:MAP – Get Free Report) insider Ian Frazer purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,600.00 ($21,960.78).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Microba Life Sciences Limited provides microbiome testing and analysis services for clinicians, consumers, and research customers in Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Testing Services, and Research and Development.

