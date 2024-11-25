Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.70 and last traded at $39.70, with a volume of 3891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on IBCP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $27.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Independent Bank Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $817.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $77.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.05 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 15.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr purchased 800 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.71 per share, with a total value of $29,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,082.02. This trade represents a 4.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christina Keller sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,163 shares in the company, valued at $136,754.55. The trade was a 25.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1,729.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 36.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

