Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 62.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $803,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 74,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 410,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $388.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $377.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.54. The firm has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $272.34 and a 1 year high of $392.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 18.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. This represents a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.47.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

