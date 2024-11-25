Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 10,484 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBTC. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $117,350,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $78.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.79. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

