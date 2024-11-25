IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) & Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Head to Head Analysis

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Eventbrite and IAC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 4 2 0 2.33 IAC 0 1 10 0 2.91

Eventbrite currently has a consensus target price of $6.58, suggesting a potential upside of 82.36%. IAC has a consensus target price of $70.36, suggesting a potential upside of 45.17%. Given Eventbrite’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than IAC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

91.6% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of IAC shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Eventbrite shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of IAC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Eventbrite has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAC has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eventbrite and IAC”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $326.13 million 1.07 -$26.48 million ($0.09) -40.11 IAC $4.37 billion 0.89 $265.94 million ($0.43) -112.72

IAC has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. IAC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eventbrite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and IAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -2.42% -4.44% -0.91% IAC -0.34% -5.63% -3.69%

Summary

Eventbrite beats IAC on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About IAC

IAC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC/InterActiveCorp. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

