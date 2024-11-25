i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU) Senior Officer Acquires C$10,580.00 in Stock

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Roger Savarie bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$10,580.00.

David Roger Savarie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

On Wednesday, November 20th, David Roger Savarie purchased 10,150 shares of i-80 Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.77 per share, with a total value of C$7,815.50.

On Monday, November 18th, David Roger Savarie acquired 10,000 shares of i-80 Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$6,000.00.

On Friday, November 15th, David Roger Savarie purchased 17,500 shares of i-80 Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$8,925.00.

i-80 Gold Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of IAU traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.96. 1,191,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,811. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.42. The company has a market cap of C$369.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.79. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.47 and a 1-year high of C$2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IAU shares. Cormark upgraded i-80 Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Ventum Cap Mkts cut i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IAU

About i-80 Gold

(Get Free Report)

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.