Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock Price Down 7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $24.11. 323,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,161,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hut 8 from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Hut 8 from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the third quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

