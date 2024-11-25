Howard Hughes (NYSEARCA:HHH) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSEARCA:HHH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.46 and last traded at $86.84, with a volume of 39310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.87.
Howard Hughes Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.47.
Howard Hughes Company Profile
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.
