Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 20,599 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,599 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up 0.6% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $39,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15,790.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,232,000 after buying an additional 7,549,083 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,960,000 after buying an additional 1,199,992 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 689.7% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,008,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,948,000 after buying an additional 880,564 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,917,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $23,106,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.4 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $53.35 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This represents a 14.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.