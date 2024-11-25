Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Purchases 130,647 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 76.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,647 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 346,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 45,172 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 19,380.5% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 59,692 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.9% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 698,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after buying an additional 39,029 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 491.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,290,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,297,000 after buying an additional 1,072,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 563,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after buying an additional 397,260 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ET. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET opened at $19.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 94.85%.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.