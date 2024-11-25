Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $13.95 Million Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 701,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the quarter. KE comprises 0.8% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $13,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 2,662.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 334,500.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 5,089.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in KE by 12.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in KE by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BEKE shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of KE stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of -0.73. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

