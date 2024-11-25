Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 159853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HBI

Hanesbrands Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $937.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.47 million. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 44.72%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,914,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89,367 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Hanesbrands by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 201,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.