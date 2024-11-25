Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 231 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $25,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.39 and its 200 day moving average is $98.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

