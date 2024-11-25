Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 169 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $15,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 166.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $218.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.12 and a twelve month high of $240.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.54 and its 200 day moving average is $201.16.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.92.

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

