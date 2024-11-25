Hancock Whitney Corp Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 84.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 28,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $268.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.06 and its 200 day moving average is $231.74. The company has a market capitalization of $157.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.36. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.14 and a fifty-two week high of $268.55.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.18. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $19.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $10,937,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,475,967. This trade represents a 8.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. This represents a 13.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,209 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,979 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PGR. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Progressive from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.81.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

