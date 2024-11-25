Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 49,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 32,255.8% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 160,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 161,279 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Compass Point raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.07.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $76.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $76.72. The firm has a market cap of $255.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,853,327.13. This represents a 21.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,957. The trade was a 26.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.