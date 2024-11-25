Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 549,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $34,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Kopp Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day moving average of $60.87. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.67 and a 52-week high of $67.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

