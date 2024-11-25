Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 785,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,621 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $132,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLNE. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HLNE opened at $199.55 on Monday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.60 and a fifty-two week high of $203.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.55 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 28.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

