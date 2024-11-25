Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 11,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 12,809 shares.The stock last traded at $13.75 and had previously closed at $13.65.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Guild from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Guild in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Guild from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

The company has a market cap of $853.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Guild during the second quarter worth $10,497,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Guild by 11.9% during the third quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 653,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 69,603 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Guild by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 269,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Guild by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Guild by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

