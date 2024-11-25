Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 21997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Grindr from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Grindr from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76.

In other news, CAO Kye Chen sold 16,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $189,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,894.72. The trade was a 10.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Zachary Katz sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $43,729.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,124.60. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,195,896 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Grindr by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Grindr by 16.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Grindr by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grindr during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grindr by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

