Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $93.23 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $94.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

