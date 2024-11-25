Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,240 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $132.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.80. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $132.39.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

