Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.62, but opened at $7.38. Gray Television shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 1,174 shares.

Gray Television Stock Down 3.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

