Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.46 and last traded at $76.15, with a volume of 1594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.11.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $594.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

