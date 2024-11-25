GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $200.12 and last traded at $198.71. 297,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,450,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.11.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,659. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.17, for a total transaction of $152,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,632 shares in the company, valued at $28,551,961.44. This trade represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth $922,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 86.8% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

