George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Purchases C$21,450.00 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,450.00.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Rashid Wasti bought 1,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,450.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Rashid Wasti bought 1,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,180.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Rashid Wasti bought 1,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,539.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Rashid Wasti acquired 1,100 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,189.99.

On Monday, August 26th, Rashid Wasti acquired 2,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,340.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$222.51, for a total transaction of C$33,376.50.

George Weston Trading Down 0.1 %

WN opened at C$218.89 on Monday. George Weston Limited has a twelve month low of C$155.49 and a twelve month high of C$236.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$223.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$210.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$220.00 to C$221.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$242.00 to C$263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$254.00 to C$269.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of George Weston from C$222.00 to C$218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$232.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$246.58.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

