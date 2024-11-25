General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 132.0% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 219,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 124,667 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 11.9% in the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,905,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,806,688. General Motors has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $60.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $21,697,331.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,935,192.95. This trade represents a 75.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $502,671.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,787.13. The trade was a 52.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,021,556 shares of company stock valued at $55,974,057. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

