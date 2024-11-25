GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Down 3.9% – Should You Sell?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $334.72 and last traded at $335.50. 879,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,475,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $349.16.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.16.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 727,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,459,000 after buying an additional 66,455 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the third quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in GE Vernova by 127.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

